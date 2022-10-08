Rourke, Bangura help lead Ohio to 55-34 win over Akron

Rourke was an efficient 24-of-27 passing for 427 yards with Sam Wiglusz grabbing two TDs with a career-high 144 yards on seven catches including a 75-yarder for the game's first points and a lead the Bobcats (3-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) would keep. Jacoby Jones added a personal-best 121 yards receiving, also on seven receptions. Bangura had 90 yards on 16 carries.

Ohio led 28-13 at halftime. Akron got within seven on Clyde Price III's 4-yard run but Ohio followed with a Wiglusz's 30-yard TD catch, Bangura's 25-yard scoring catch and Jack McCrory's fumble return for a score to make it 48-20 heading into the fourth quarter.