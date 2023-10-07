Rourke passes for 3 TDs, runs for another in Ohio's 42-17 win over Kent State

Kurtis Rourke passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Ohio to a 42-17 win over Kent State
news
1 hour ago
X

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Kurtis Rourke passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Ohio to a 42-17 win over Kent State on Saturday.

Rourke was 20-of-32 passing for 300 yards, throwing scoring passes of 25 and 22 yards to Miles Cross and a 30-yarder to Sam Wiglusz. Cross' 22-yard score came after Cross streaked down the right sideline before tipping the ball to himself in the end zone.

Rourke's 4-yard rushing TD in the final minute of the first half made it 21-7 and the Bobcats (5-1, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) added 14 points in the third to lead 35-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

Cross finished with 125 yards on seven catches. Sieh Bangura added two 3-yard rushing touchdowns for the Bobcats.

For the Golden Flashes (1-5, 0-2), Chrishon McCray had 93 yards receiving with a pair of touchdowns, one each from Michael Alaimo and Tommy Ulatowski.

Ohio outgained Kent State 466-228 and turned in six sacks on defense, two by Bradley Weaver. The Bobcats scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions over the second and third quarters.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnew

In Other News
1
Great Wolf Lodge launches ‘Adventure Training’ with Gabrielle Union
2
City takes another step forward in plans for $200M destination project...
3
Pedestrian killed in Springfield was crossing street near her home
4
Protesters climb Cincinnati bridge, hang banner to get attention of P&G
5
Local young business woman invested in future of agriculture
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top