Rourke throws four TD passes in Ohio's wild win over FAU

The Bobcats (1-0) survived a wild fourth quarter in which the Owls had a chance to take the lead after twice trailing by 17 points. N'Kosi Perry led the rally for FAU (1-1), finishing 23-of-41 passing for 346 yards with five touchdowns.

Rourke completed 27 of 34 passes for 345 yards. Sieh Bangura had 114 yards rushing and James Bostic had 136 receiving yards with one touchdown for the Bobcats.