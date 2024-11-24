Roy leads Green Bay against Ohio State

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits Ohio State after Anthony Roy scored 31 points in Green Bay's 98-81 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Buckeyes have gone 3-0 at home. Ohio State is fourth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.4 points while holding opponents to 31.5% shooting.

The Phoenix are 1-3 in road games. Green Bay is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Ohio State makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (46.8%). Green Bay scores 20.4 more points per game (77.8) than Ohio State gives up to opponents (57.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: John Mobley Jr. is scoring 15.4 points per game with 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Buckeyes.

Roy is averaging 28 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Phoenix.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.