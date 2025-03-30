Royals and Guardians meet in series rubber match

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (0-0); Royals: Michael Wacha (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -116, Guardians -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Kansas City had an 86-76 record overall and a 45-36 record at home last season. The Royals averaged 8.3 hits per game last season and totaled 170 home runs.

Cleveland went 92-69 overall and 42-39 in road games a season ago. The Guardians slugged .395 with a .703 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Jose Ramirez: day-to-day (wrist), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.