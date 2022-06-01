Royals enter matchup with the Guardians on losing streak

Cleveland has a 10-8 record at home and a 21-24 record overall. The Guardians have gone 10-16 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Kansas City has an 8-17 record in road games and a 16-32 record overall. The Royals have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .300.

Wednesday's game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 13 home runs while slugging .647. Oscar Gonzalez is 9-for-21 with three doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Whit Merrifield has 11 doubles, three home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .211 for the Royals. Andrew Benintendi is 16-for-38 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .246 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Royals: 2-8, .252 batting average, 7.29 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.