Royals face the Guardians leading series 2-1

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (8-3, 5.72 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Seth Lugo (10-2, 2.29 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -131, Guardians +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals bring a 2-1 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Kansas City has a 29-16 record in home games and a 46-39 record overall. The Royals are 26-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland is 26-20 on the road and 52-29 overall. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Royals lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with 13 home runs while slugging .466. Vinnie Pasquantino is 9-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .280 batting average, and has 16 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 25 walks and 75 RBI. Will Brennan is 13-for-34 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .205 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored by four runs

Guardians: 7-3, .261 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dan Altavilla: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (rib), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.