Royals-Guardians game ppd. due to thunderstorms in forecast, will be made up as part of August DH

The game between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night was postponed due to thunderstorms in the forecast

By BRIAN DULIK – Associated Press
22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The game between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night was postponed due to thunderstorms in the forecast.

No rain had fallen at Progressive Field when the game was called off roughly two hours before its 6:40 p.m. start time. The Royals and Guardians had worked out before the tarp was placed on the infield.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Aug. 26, starting at 1:10 p.m. The second game start time is 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City right-hander Brady Singer (4-2, 2.63 ERA) was scheduled to face Guardians right-hander Nick Sandlin (4-0, 2.77 ERA).

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Singer will start the teams' series finale Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

