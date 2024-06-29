Royals homer 4 times in 10-3 win over the Guardians

Guardians starter Tristan McKenzie (3-5) lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on five hits, with three strikeouts and three walks.

Isbel hit his sixth homer of the season in the fourth inning and Freddy Fermin added an RBI in the next inning.

José Ramírez hit his 22nd homer of the season 436 feet in the first inning to give Cleveland the early lead.

That homer was the only blemish against Alec Marsh (6-5), who went six innings giving up four hits. He struck out five and walked two. Over the last 10 games, Royals starting pitchers have a combined 1.98 ERA and have thrown six quality starts.

Kansas City has won four of its last five games while Cleveland has now lost three straight games.

UP NEXT

Cleveland sends RHP Tanner Bibee (6-2, 3.50 ERA) to the mound to face LHP Cole Ragans (5-5, 3.03) for Kansas City on Saturday.

