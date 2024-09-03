Royals host the Guardians on home losing streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (10-6, 3.65 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (9-9, 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -120, Royals +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Cleveland Guardians looking to end a three-game home slide.

Kansas City is 75-64 overall and 41-29 at home. The Royals have a 60-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has a 79-59 record overall and a 36-34 record on the road. Guardians hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams square off Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Royals lead the season series 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 80 extra base hits (39 doubles, 11 triples and 30 home runs). Paul DeJong is 7-for-32 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 31 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 13-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Royals: Yuli Gurriel: day-to-day (hamstring), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Lucas Erceg: day-to-day (hand), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Will Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), Dan Altavilla: 60-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.