Royals host the Guardians on home losing streak

The Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians looking to stop a four-game home slide
news
By The Associated Press
Sept 4, 2024
X

Cleveland Guardians (80-59, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (75-65, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Ben Lively (11-8, 3.92 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Royals: Seth Lugo (14-8, 3.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -140, Guardians +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals aim to break their four-game home losing streak with a win against the Cleveland Guardians.

Kansas City is 75-65 overall and 41-30 at home. The Royals have a 54-29 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cleveland is 37-34 on the road and 80-59 overall. The Guardians have gone 35-17 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Royals lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 30 home runs while slugging .612. Vinnie Pasquantino is 10-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 16 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs for the Guardians. Jhonkensy Noel is 9-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .203 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Royals: Yuli Gurriel: day-to-day (hamstring), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Lucas Erceg: day-to-day (hand), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Will Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), Dan Altavilla: 60-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (back), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

