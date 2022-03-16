Royals send LHP Minor to Reds for reliever Garrett

The 34-year-old Minor went 8-12 with a 5.50 ERA across 28 starts with the Royals last season, but he was likely going to be pushed into a long reliever role if he stuck with Kansas City this season. The club is in the midst of a youth movement in the starting rotation, and Minor did not appear to fit with those plans.

Minor is due $10 million this season in the second year of an $18 million, two-year contract. The deal originally included a $13 million club option for 2023 with a $1 million buyout but the contract contains a provision converting it to a mutual option because of the trade.