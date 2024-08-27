Royals try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 3.47 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (2-6, 5.13 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -147, Royals +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to keep a six-game road win streak alive when they face the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 75-57 overall and 40-23 in home games. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks ninth in the majors.

Kansas City is 74-58 overall and 33-30 on the road. The Royals have a 30-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday's game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Royals hold a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 92 RBI while hitting .234 for the Guardians. Daniel Schneemann is 9-for-26 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 38 doubles, 11 triples and 27 home runs for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 12-for-36 with five doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .195 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Royals: 7-3, .295 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hand), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Will Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), Dan Altavilla: 60-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.