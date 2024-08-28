Royals try to extend road win streak in matchup against the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Michael Wacha (11-6, 3.32 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (10-6, 3.46 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -141, Royals +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals visit the Cleveland Guardians aiming to extend a seven-game road winning streak.

Cleveland has gone 40-24 at home and 75-58 overall. The Guardians are 52-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Kansas City has a 75-58 record overall and a 34-30 record in road games. The Royals have gone 54-28 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday's game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Royals have a 7-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with a .299 batting average, and has 15 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBI. Daniel Schneemann is 9-for-27 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with a .346 batting average, and has 39 doubles, 11 triples, 27 home runs, 44 walks and 94 RBI. Salvador Perez is 13-for-38 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .191 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Royals: 7-3, .284 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hand), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Michael Lorenzen: day-to-day (hamstring), Will Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), Dan Altavilla: 60-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.