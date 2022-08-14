dayton-daily-news logo
Rubio's PK goal helps Rapids earn 1-1 draw with Crew

Diego Rubio scored on a penalty kick late in the first half to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio scored on a penalty kick late in the first half to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Cucho Hernández scored just five minutes into the match to give Columbus (8-6-10) an early lead. Hernández has six goals in his eight games with the Crew. Pedro Santos had an assist on the score.

Rubio's 12th goal of the season for Colorado (8-9-7) came in the 41st minute.

The Crew took 14 shots, two more than the Rapids, and had a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

Eloy Room had two saves for Columbus. William Yarbrough saved four for Colorado.

