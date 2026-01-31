Ruedinger leads Green Bay against Wright State after 23-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on Wright State after Preston Ruedinger scored 23 points in Green Bay's 89-82 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Phoenix are 6-3 in home games. Green Bay has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Raiders are 9-2 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State averages 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Green Bay averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Wright State gives up. Wright State averages 80.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the 76.0 Green Bay gives up to opponents.

The Phoenix and Raiders face off Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Phoenix. Justin Allen is averaging 14.8 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Solomon Callaghan averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. TJ Burch is averaging 16.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.