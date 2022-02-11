Ruling: Free speech lawsuit against deputies can continue

A three-judge panel at the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled earlier this week that Michael Wood's civil rights lawsuit against a group of Clark County sheriff's deputies should proceed after U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Rose in Dayton dismissed it in May 2000.

Wood, 38, caused friction when he entered the Clark County Fairgrounds in the summer of 2016 wearing a shirt with an obscenity directed at police. Deputies confronted Wood, who was no longer wearing the shirt, several hours later when the fairgrounds' executive director asked him to leave.