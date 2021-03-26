Ruling lets lawsuit over transgender pronoun dispute proceed

Nicholas Meriwether argues Shawnee State University officials violated his rights by compelling him to speak in a way that contradicts his Christian beliefs. The small, public school argues such language was part of his job, not speech protected by the First Amendment.

A federal judge concluded that the manner in which Meriwether addressed the student wasn’t protected under the First Amendment, and dismissed Meriwether's claims related to free-speech and religious protections. A three-judge panel of the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed, saying in the ruling Friday that the First Amendment protects professors’ academic speech.