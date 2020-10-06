Ruling on Ohio ballot boxes contradicts GOP elections chief

“In his latest directive, the Secretary authorized any board to deploy its staff to receive ballots at sites other than the board office,” Polster wrote. “This means that Cuyahoga County may implement its intended plan to receive ballots at six public libraries, and that any other board in Ohio that votes to do so may deploy its staff to receive ballots off-site.”

A message seeking comment was left with LaRose's office.

The wording of LaRose's new directive was problematic virtually as soon as it was issued. An extra drop box that LaRose had approved in Cleveland was located outside and across the street from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, but not on its property.

Another election board, in Athens County, told the AP that, under his original order, it needed special permission to set up a second drop box at its back entrance, though it was inside the building.

Polster's ruling came as absentee voting in the state was shaping up to be record-breaking. LaRose's office said nearly 2.2 million absentee ballot applications have been received by Ohio's 88 county election boards. That's nearly twice the number of requests received at this same point in the 2016 election.

Curbside drop boxes have been sought around the country as an alternative to in-person voting complicated by the coronavirus, and mail-in voting has been a subject of concern, particularly after unfounded allegations by Republican President Donald Trump that it is unreliable as a voting method.