Running back Quinshon Judkins agrees to rookie contract with Browns, AP source says

Judkins was a second-round pick and the 36th overall selection in April's draft. His four-year contract is worth $11.389 million and is fully guaranteed. He will have a two-week roster exemption, which is standard for draft picks who sign near the start of the season.

Judkins missed all of training camp after he was accused of domestic violence in Florida. Prosecutors declined to pursue a case against him on Aug. 14 following a state attorney’s office investigation that found inconsistencies in the accuser's story.

The NFL has an ongoing investigation into Judkins for a possible violation of the league's personal conduct policy; he could face a suspension.

Judkins began his career at Mississippi before transferring to Ohio State. He helped the Buckeyes win the national championship last season, finishing the year with 1,060 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns (14 rushing, 2 receiving).

Despite the late signing, Judkins is expected to have a prominent role in Cleveland’s offense once he gets up to speed on the playbook. The Browns drafted Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the fourth round after they decided not to re-sign Nick Chubb.

Jerome Ford and Sampson are expected to be the Browns' main running backs on Sunday.

