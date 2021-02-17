Russell lifts Rhode Island over Dayton 91-89 in 2OT

Ishmael Leggett made consecutive 3-pointers for the Rams as they ended the second overtime on a 12-7 surge. With three seconds left, Dayton mishandled the inbounds pass near midcourt to end it.

Russell also had seven assists and five rebounds, and his four steals gives him a program-best 210. Leggett finished with 18 points for Rhode Island (10-12, 7-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jeremy Sheppard added 17 points and six rebounds. Makhel Mitchell had 16 points and 12 rebounds.