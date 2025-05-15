Russell-Rowe's goal pushes Columbus Crew to 1-1 draw against feisty CF Montreal

Jacen Russell-Rowe’s goal at the 63rd minute pulled leveled the match at a goal apiece and Columbus fought off the loss playing to a 1-1 draw against CF Montreal
Columbus Crew Jacen Russell-Rowe (19) jumps over CF Montréal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois (40) to score during second half MLS soccer action, in Montreal on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Crew Jacen Russell-Rowe (19) jumps over CF Montréal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois (40) to score during second half MLS soccer action, in Montreal on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
news
1 hour ago
X

MONTREAL (AP) — Jacen Russell-Rowe's goal leveled the match at a goal apiece and Columbus fought off potential defeat playing to a 1-1 draw against CF Montreal on Wednesday night.

Russell-Rowe scored his fifth goal of the season at the 63rd minute when he took advantage of an open goal with Montreal keeper Jonathan Sirois out of position outside the box after he failed to clear a Russell-Rowe ball.

Russell-Rowe just missed the game winner at the 82nd minute when Sirois denied him with a diving save keeping the game tied.

Luca Petrasso put Montreal ahead at the 29th minute when he took a back-heel pass from Prince Owusu and fired a clean, left-footed shot from the left side of the box.

Owusu's assist was even more impressive factoring that he slipped near the middle of the box. Owusu recovered and took the center from Fabian Herbers to set up Petrasso.

Columbus (7-1-5) entered Wednesday's match tied atop the Eastern Conference standings with FC Cincinnati with 25 points. Cincinnati's 1-0 win sent it to the lead in the east with 28 points now two points ahead of the Crew.

Montreal (1-8-5) sought its second straight win.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

CF Montréal Dawid Bugaj (27) reacts after Columbus Crew Jacen Russell-Rowe (19) scored during second half MLS soccer action, in Montreal on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Columbus Crew Jacen Russell-Rowe (19) jumps over CF Montréal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois (40) to score during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Quebec, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

CF Montreal's Luca Petrasso (13) celebrates after scoring during first half MLS soccer action against the Columbus Crew in Montreal, Quebec, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

CF Montreal's Luca Petrasso, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during first half MLS soccer action against the Columbus Crew in Montreal, Quebec Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

CF Montreal's Luca Petrasso (13) scores while Columbus Crew's Mohamed Farsi (23) tries to defend during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Quebec Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

CF Montreal's Luca Petrasso (13) scores during first half MLS soccer action against the Columbus Crew, in Montreal on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Middletown brings together developers, contractors, businesses to focus...
2
Teen killed in Springfield crash will be honored by CTC at Convocation
3
UPDATE: Train cleanup, road closure continue after downtown grain spill
4
Middletown native Kyle Schwarber off to a near record start for...
5
New Middletown fire chief selected