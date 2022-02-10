Rutgers scores last 10 points to stun No. 16 Ohio St 66-64

Rutgers' chances appeared dim when Key hit two free throws with 3:48 to play to give Ohio State a 64-56 lead, its biggest of the game.

Baker then took over. He made two free throws with 3:07 to go and a layup with 2:33 left after the Buckeyes missed two shots.

The biggest sequence of the game came on the ensuing inbounds play. Key broke free after taking a length-of-the-court pass but Caleb McConnell caught him from behind and blocked the shot, sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy. Rutgers recovered the ball and Baker hit a step-back jumper with 2:03 left to cut the deficit to two.

After a shot-clock violation, Omoruyi tied the game and Baker was fouled on the possession following Branham's miss, putting Rutgers ahead.

Neither team led by more than four in a physical first half in which the officials called just a dozen fouls. The Scarlet Knights took a 32-31 lead on a shot in the lane by Aundre Hyatt just before the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: Not a good loss, but Rutgers' victims at home also included Purdue when it was ranked No. 1 this season.

Rutgers: Slowly working its way back into NCAA Tournament contention. The Scarlet Knights just don't win on the road.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Finishes a two-game road trip at Michigan on Saturday.

Rutgers: Plays at No. 14 Wisconsin on Saturday for its third of six straight games against ranked opponents.

