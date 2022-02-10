Hamburger icon
Rutgers scores last 10 points to stun No. 16 Ohio St 66-64

Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell (22) blocks the shot of Ohio State guard Malaki Branham (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Rutgers won 66-64. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell (22) blocks the shot of Ohio State guard Malaki Branham (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Rutgers won 66-64. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

By TOM CANAVAN, Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Geo Baker had 25 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 18.8 seconds left, and Rutgers scored the final 10 to stun No. 16 Ohio State 66-64 on Wednesday night

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Geo Baker had 25 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 18.8 seconds left, and Rutgers scored the final 10 to stun No. 16 Ohio State 66-64 on Wednesday night.

Baker scored eight of the 10 points in the game-ending spurt and assisted on a dunk by Cliff Omoruyi that tied it 64-all with 1:13 to play.

Omoruyi added 13 points and Paul Mulcahy had 12 as the Scarlet Knights (14-9, 8-5 Big Ten) earned consecutive wins over ranked teams for the first time since January 2008. They thumped Michigan State 84-63 last week and are 12-2 at Jersey Mike's Arena.

Makaki Branham scored 19 points and E.J. Liddell added 16 for Ohio State (14-6, 7-4). Zed Key had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Rutgers' defense did not allow the Buckeyes to score in the final 3:48 and their last two shots were blocked. Ron Harper Jr. blocked a layup attempt by Branham with 3.6 seconds to go, and a shot from the corner by Justin Arhens was partially blocked and never got near the rim. Ohio State missed its last seven shots.

Rutgers' chances appeared dim when Key hit two free throws with 3:48 to play to give Ohio State a 64-56 lead, its biggest of the game.

Baker then took over. He made two free throws with 3:07 to go and a layup with 2:33 left after the Buckeyes missed two shots.

The biggest sequence of the game came on the ensuing inbounds play. Key broke free after taking a length-of-the-court pass but Caleb McConnell caught him from behind and blocked the shot, sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy. Rutgers recovered the ball and Baker hit a step-back jumper with 2:03 left to cut the deficit to two.

After a shot-clock violation, Omoruyi tied the game and Baker was fouled on the possession following Branham's miss, putting Rutgers ahead.

Neither team led by more than four in a physical first half in which the officials called just a dozen fouls. The Scarlet Knights took a 32-31 lead on a shot in the lane by Aundre Hyatt just before the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: Not a good loss, but Rutgers' victims at home also included Purdue when it was ranked No. 1 this season.

Rutgers: Slowly working its way back into NCAA Tournament contention. The Scarlet Knights just don't win on the road.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Finishes a two-game road trip at Michigan on Saturday.

Rutgers: Plays at No. 14 Wisconsin on Saturday for its third of six straight games against ranked opponents.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots over Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Rutgers won 66-64. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots over Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Rutgers won 66-64. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots over Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Rutgers won 66-64. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) drives to the basket against Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) drives to the basket against Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) drives to the basket against Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Ohio State guard Malaki Branham (22) shoots over Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Ohio State guard Malaki Branham (22) shoots over Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Ohio State guard Malaki Branham (22) shoots over Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) and center Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) and center Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) and center Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell gestures during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Piscataway, N.J. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Rutgers won 66-64. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell gestures during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Piscataway, N.J. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Rutgers won 66-64. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell gestures during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Piscataway, N.J. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Rutgers won 66-64. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) is defended by Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) is defended by Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) is defended by Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi, left, and forward Mawot Mag defend against Ohio State guard Cedric Russell (2) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi, left, and forward Mawot Mag defend against Ohio State guard Cedric Russell (2) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi, left, and forward Mawot Mag defend against Ohio State guard Cedric Russell (2) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell right, drives to the basket against Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell right, drives to the basket against Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell right, drives to the basket against Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Ohio State guard Malaki Branham (22) drives to the basket against Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Rutgers won 66-64. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Ohio State guard Malaki Branham (22) drives to the basket against Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Rutgers won 66-64. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Ohio State guard Malaki Branham (22) drives to the basket against Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Rutgers won 66-64. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi (11) reacts after a dunk against Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Rutgers won 66-64. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi (11) reacts after a dunk against Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Rutgers won 66-64. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi (11) reacts after a dunk against Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Rutgers won 66-64. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy, attend Rutgers' NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy, attend Rutgers' NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy, attend Rutgers' NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

