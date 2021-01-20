Ryan makes Red Wings history in 3-2 OT win over Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 24 shots for the Blue Jackets.

PANDEMIC PLAY

The Blue Jackets have not had newly acquired center Mikko Koivu in the lineup this season due to NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. Detroit center Robby Fabbri and winger Adam Erne were out for a second straight game due to the protocols after both played in the first two games of the season.

Fox Sports Ohio analyst Jody Shelley was not a part of the Blue Jackets' broadcast, citing an abundance of caution.

WHAT'S NEXT

Columbus is headed home for the first time this season, hosting the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. The Blue Jackets also will face Florida on their homestand.

The Red Wings go on the road for the first time this season, playing Chicago for the first of two games on Friday night. Detroit also is scheduled to visit Dallas on Jan. 26 and 28. The Stars had their first four games postponed after 17 players tested positive for COVID-19.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) steals the puck from Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Troy Stecher, left, battles Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson