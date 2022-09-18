Ryan pitches shutout ball again, Twins beat Guardians 3-0

Ryan was pulled after Myles Straw’s two-out single in the eighth. Jovani Moran retired Andrés Giménez on a flyout. and Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth for his eighth save. Ramirez drew a one-out walk, but Duran struck out the final two hitters.

RECORD BOOK

Giménez was hit by a pitch for the 21st time this season, one more than the previous club record set by Ryan Garko in 2007.

Amed Rosario had eight hits Saturday, tying the Cleveland record for most hits in a doubleheader. Rosario had four hits in each game. Nap Lajoie (1910), George Burns (1924) and Earl Averill (1933) also had eight hits in a doubleheader.

ROSTER MOVE

Minnesota called up right-hander Ronny Henriquez from Triple-A St. Paul. He would become the first Twins player who was born in the 2000s to appear in a game. Henriquez was born on June 20, 2000.

Right-hander Dereck Rodriguez, who pitched the final 3 2/3 innings and got the loss in Saturday’s second game, was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: 2B Nick Gordon was out of the lineup after playing both games Saturday, but walked as a pinch-hitter in the ninth. He was removed from Friday’s game after fouling a ball off his foot and was hit on the arm by a pitch in Saturday’s second game.

UP NEXT

RHP Sonny Gray (8-4, 2.83 ERA) will start for Minnesota in the series finale. Gray is 1-0 with a 2.93 ERA in three starts against the Guardians this season. RHP Cal Quantrill (12-5, 3.51 ERA) will pitch for Cleveland. Quantrill is 12-0 in 41 career games at Progressive Field and has gone 33 straight home starts without a loss.

