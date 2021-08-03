Ryu expected to start for the Blue Jays against the Indians

The Blue Jays are 25-23 in home games in 2020. Toronto has slugged .457 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with a .659 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

The Indians have gone 26-28 away from home. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .295 this season, led by Myles Straw with a mark of .338.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-2. Bryan Shaw secured his fourth victory and Amed Rosario went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Cleveland. Brad Hand took his sixth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 34 home runs and has 85 RBIs.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .531.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .278 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Indians: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.