Sabonis, 3-point shooting carry Pacers past Cavs, 119-99

All-Star guard Victor Oladipo hit four 3-pointers, reserves Doug McDermott and Aaron Holiday each had three and the Pacers finished 16 of 35 from long range. Indiana, playing seven of its first nine at home, improved to 4-1.

Sabonis, the 6-foot-11 center who usually does most of his work inside, made both of his 3-point tries and shot 10 of 14 overall. He also had 11 rebounds.