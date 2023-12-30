Sabres coach Granato to miss game against Blue Jackets due to illness. The AHL's Appert will fill in

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An illness has kept Sabres coach Don Granato from being behind the bench for Buffalo’s game the against Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Seth Appert, coach of the Sabres' minor league affiliate, the Rochester Americans, will fill in for Granato against Columbus. It’s unclear how much time Granato will miss; Buffalo is set to play at Ottawa on Sunday before enjoying a three-day break.
The Sabres have dropped four of five, including a 9-4 loss to the Blue Jackets on Dec. 19.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl
In Other News
1
Man found dead in Springfield sewage drain
2
Man shot in head in Springfield last week died on Christmas Eve
3
New Chipotle in Lebanon opens this weekend, has limited-time menu item
4
Top Social Media Trends of 2023: Roman Empire, Grimace Shake, Keith Lee...
5
Cybersecurity incident means some in Ohio can’t cash lottery tickets