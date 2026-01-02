Sabres play the Blue Jackets on 10-game win streak

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres will try to prolong a 10-game win streak with a victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus is 17-16-6 overall and 8-7-3 at home. The Blue Jackets have a -16 scoring differential, with 114 total goals scored and 130 given up.

Buffalo is 9-9-2 in road games and 21-14-4 overall. The Sabres are 19-3-3 when scoring three or more goals.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jackets won the last meeting 4-3 in overtime. Miles Wood scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dmitri Voronkov has 13 goals and 12 assists for the Blue Jackets. Mason Marchment has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 20 goals and 17 assists for the Sabres. Noah Ostlund has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Sabres: 10-0-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.