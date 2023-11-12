Sacramento faces Cleveland, looks for 4th straight home win

Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (4-4, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts Cleveland aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

Sacramento went 48-34 overall with a 23-18 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Kings averaged 17.6 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second-chance points and 37.3 bench points last season.

Cleveland finished 51-31 overall, 34-18 in Eastern Conference action and 20-21 on the road last season. The Cavaliers shot 48.8% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf), De'Aaron Fox: day to day (ankle).

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: day to day (ankle), Isaac Okoro: day to day (knee), Sam Merrill: day to day (illness), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.