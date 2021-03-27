Sacramento takes on Cleveland after Fox's 44-point game

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings defeated the Cavaliers 119-105 in their last meeting on March 22. Fox led Sacramento with 30 points, and JaVale McGee paced Cleveland scoring 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is averaging 24.6 points and 7.3 assists for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 18.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Allen has shot 62.3% and is averaging 13.8 points for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 16 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 44 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 47.8% shooting.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 101 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Jahmi'us Ramsey: day to day (hamstring), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand).

Cavaliers: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Collin Sexton: out (hamstring), Matthew Dellavedova: out (abdominal/appendicitis), Kevin Love: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.