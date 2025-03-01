Saint Bonaventure plays Dayton, aims to break home losing streak

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure is looking to end its six-game home losing streak with a victory against Dayton.

The Bonnies have gone 4-9 at home. Saint Bonaventure allows 69.6 points and has been outscored by 16.5 points per game.

The Flyers have gone 10-7 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Bonaventure's average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 64.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 69.6 Saint Bonaventure gives up.

The Bonnies and Flyers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Haskell is averaging 13 points for the Bonnies. Zoe Shaw is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ivy Wolf is shooting 42.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Flyers. Arianna Smith is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 1-9, averaging 48.2 points, 23.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.