Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks to host Cincinnati Bearcats Tuesday

The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks host the Cincinnati Bearcats
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bearcats (0-2) at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (2-0)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph's (PA) hosts Cincinnati.

Saint Joseph's (PA) went 24-10 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hawks averaged 6.4 steals, 3.0 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

Cincinnati finished 7-12 in Big 12 action and 5-6 on the road last season. The Bearcats averaged 65.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

