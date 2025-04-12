Saint Louis City SC looks to stop losing streak in matchup with the Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew (4-0-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (2-3-2, 12th in the Western Conference)
Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +153, Saint Louis +164, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC will try to break a three-game slide when it takes on the Columbus Crew.
Saint Louis is 1-1-1 at home. Saint Louis is second in the Western Conference allowing four goals.
The Crew are 2-0-1 on the road. The Crew have a 3-0 record in matches decided by one goal.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcel Hartel has scored one goal for Saint Louis. Simon Becher has one goal.
Diego Rossi has four goals for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has three goals and one assist.
SEASON SO FAR: Saint Louis: Averaging 0.6 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.6 goals per game.
Crew: Averaging 1.4 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.7 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Jayden Reid (injured), Chris Durkin (injured), Tomas Totland (injured), Jannes Horn (injured), Rasmus Alm (injured), Roman Burki (injured).
Crew: Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.