Saint Louis faces Dayton in A-10 Tournament

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces Dayton in the A-10 Tournament.

The Billikens are 16-3 against A-10 opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Saint Louis is ninth in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 1.7.

The Flyers are 13-6 in A-10 play. Dayton is seventh in the A-10 scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

Saint Louis makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Dayton scores 5.4 more points per game (74.9) than Saint Louis gives up (69.5).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Dayton won the last meeting 77-62 on Feb. 25. Amael L'Etang scored 26 to help lead Dayton to the win, and Kellen Thames scored 24 points for Saint Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Avila is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Billikens. Dion Brown is averaging 11.4 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Javon Bennett is shooting 39.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Flyers. L'Etang is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.