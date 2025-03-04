Saint Louis plays Dayton after Jimerson's 33-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits Dayton after Gibson Jimerson scored 33 points in Saint Louis' 98-67 victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Flyers have gone 15-2 at home. Dayton scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Billikens have gone 10-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis ranks seventh in the A-10 allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Dayton makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Saint Louis averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Dayton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Santos is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.2 points for the Flyers. Enoch Cheeks is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kalu Anya is averaging 7.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Billikens. Jimerson is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Billikens: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.