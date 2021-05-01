Saints take Ohio State's Werner in 2nd round of NFL draft

The New Orleans Saints selected Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night, adding a second defensive player in as many rounds.

The 6-foot-3, 242-pound Warner was a four-year player for the Buckeyes who was a coaches' pick for first-team All-Big Ten Conference and a Butkus Award Semifinalist last season, when he had a sack and two forced fumbles, along with 54 solo or assisted tackles in eight games.