Salt-N-Pepa romp through 'Push It' as they join Rock Hall of Fame with Outkast and White Stripes

In a rousing speech at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, James brought up their fight to reclaim their master recordings from Universal Music Group.

“The industry still doesn’t want to play fair, Salt-N-Pepa have never been afraid of a fight,” James said.

They took the stage for a medley of their hits. They opened with “Shoop” then slid into “Let’s Talk About Sex” before En Vogue joined them for their joint hit “What a Man.” “Push It” pushed the energy up another notch.

Spinderella became the first female DJ to enter the hall.

Outkast rocks the house, but not entirely together

Outkast didn't perform together for the first time since 2016 as some had hoped, but the duo stood together on stage, surrounded by a crew of friends and cohorts as they gave grateful speeches after doing rock-paper-scissors to decide who would go first.

Andre 3000 gave a long, rambling funny speech — “I'm freestylin' y'all!” — that ended in tears when he talked about their very beginnings in a basement “dungeon” in Atlanta in the early 1990s.

He choked out the words, “Great things start in little rooms.”

Andre sat out the performance but Big Boi, wearing shorts and a fur coat, started off an express tour through the Atlanta duo's discography that included Tyler the Creator, JID and Killer Mike.

Janelle Monáe joined them to shake her way through “Hey Ya” and Doja Cat delivered a sly and soulful take on “Ms. Jackson.”

In his speech inducting them, Donald Glover praised them as “two visionaries who turned their differences into a dynasty.”

Twenty One Pilots and Olivia Rodrigo play for the White Stripes

The White Stripes reunion that some fans had hoped for didn't happen. Their induction was among the highlights of the night anyway. Twenty One Pilots brought the house down with a version of the duo's stadium-shaking anthem “Seven Nation Army” and Olivia Rodrigo and Feist doing a mid-audience acoustic version of “We're Gonna Be Friends.”

Their fellow Detroit rock legend Iggy Pop began his induction speech by leading the crowd in a chorus of “Seven Nation Army" then remembered his thoughts on meeting them.

“Cute kids, they’re gonna go places,” Pop said. “And they did.”

Drummer Meg White, who has led an almost entirely private life since the band broke up in 2011, did not show up for the ceremony, but Jack White said Meg, his ex-wife, helped him write the speech he delivered while wearing the band's signature red and white.

Jack White shouted out several great duos from across culture and said that kind of one-on-one collaboration is “the most beautiful thing you can have as an artist and musician.”

He nearly cried several times as he told an Adam-and-Eve-like tale of “the boy and the girl” who made magic together, “knowing that they have shared and made another person feel something.”

Sly Stone tribute, Bad Company induction open the show

Stevie Wonder led a funky and flashy tribute to the late Sly Stone to open the show that's streamed live on Disney+, will be available on Hulu Sunday and will air in an edited version on ABC on Jan 1.

Wonder was joined Saturday night by Questlove, Leon Thomas, Maxwell, Beck, Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers for rousing renditions of Sly and the Family Stone hits “Dance to the Music,” “Everyday People” and “Thank You.” Jennifer Hudson joined them to wail through “Higher.”

Stone, who was inducted into the hall in 1993, died in June. Brian Wilson, who died two days later, will also get a tribute from Elton John.

Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac began the ceremony proper by inducting Bad Company. He called the British group founded by Paul Rodgers and Mick Ralphs in 1973 “classic rock legends.”

Rodgers had to skip the ceremony because of health issues and Ralphs died earlier this year, so drummer Simon Kirke was the only member who took the stage.

He was joined by an ad hoc super group that blasted through a few of the super group's biggest hits.

Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson took lead vocals on their hit “Feel Like Makin' Love,” with Nancy Wilson of Heart and Joe Perry of Aerosmith on guitars. Bryan Adams took the stage to sing “Can't Get Enough.”

“I've never played in a tuxedo before” said Kirke as he accepted the honor for the group.

Letterman inducts Zevon and the Killers play his songs

The late singer-songwriter Warren Zevon was inducted by David Letterman, a friend and superfan who made Zevon a regular on his NBC late-night show.

“Warren Zevon is in my Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Letterman said. “Actually his own wing.”

A clip was shown from Zevon's final appearance on the show in 2002, when he was dying of cancer. “Enjoy every sandwich,” Zevon said when Letterman asked what he'd learned about mortality.

Letterman was tearful as he showed the crowd a guitar that Zevon gave him later that night.

“He's never going away,” Bruce Springsteen said in a recorded tribute. “He's got a body of work that's as good as anybody's.”

The Killers then played Zevon's second-biggest hit, “Lawyers, Guns and Money.”