San Antonio takes on Cleveland, looks to stop 4-game slide

San Antonio is looking to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory against Cleveland
news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
X

San Antonio Spurs (5-29, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio enters the matchup with Cleveland as losers of four straight games.

The Cavaliers have gone 11-8 at home. Cleveland is seventh in the league with 33.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Evan Mobley averaging 7.8.

The Spurs have gone 3-14 away from home. San Antonio ranks second in the Western Conference with 29.1 assists per game led by Tre Jones averaging 4.9.

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Spurs allow to opponents. The Spurs are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.0% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 27.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 18.4 points and 12.9 rebounds while shooting 68.1% over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 46.5 rebounds, 31.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Spurs: 1-9, averaging 112.7 points, 42.2 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw).

Spurs: Malaki Branham: day to day (ankle), Doug McDermott: day to day (forearm), Zach Collins: out (ankle), Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

