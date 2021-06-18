dayton-daily-news logo
San Diego hosts Cincinnati after Musgrove's strong outing

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
San Diego looks to follow up a dominant performance by Thursday starter Joe Musgrove

Cincinnati Reds (35-32, third in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (39-32, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tony Santillan (0-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (3-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -192, Reds +167; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Joe Musgrove. Musgrove went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with two strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Padres are 22-14 in home games in 2020. The San Diego offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Reds have gone 19-16 away from home. Cincinnati leads the National League in hitting with a .248 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the club with an average of .348.

The Padres won the last meeting 6-4. Pierce Johnson earned his second victory and Victor Caratini went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Amir Garrett took his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 22 home runs and is slugging .675.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 87 hits and has 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Reds: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

