Sanchez scheduled to start for Giants against Reds

news | 36 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The San Francisco Giants host the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (6-3) vs. San Francisco Giants (6-3)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (1-0, .00 ERA) Giants: Aaron Sanchez (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

The Giants went 19-14 in home games in 2020. San Francisco hit 81 total home runs and averaged 8.9 hits per game last season.

The Reds went 15-16 on the road in 2020. Cincinnati hit .212 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 90 total home runs last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

