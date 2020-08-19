Santana homer in 10th, 5 RBIs lift Indians over Pirates 6-3

Brad Hand pitched a scoreless 10th for his sixth save in as many chances.

Bell made it 3-all in the sixth with a two-run double that chased Carlos Carrasco. Oliver Perez came on and avoided further trouble by striking out Colin Moran and Bryan Reynolds to end the inning.

Santana hit a two-run single and Franmil Reyes followed with a sacrifice fly to put Cleveland ahead 3-1 in the third.

The Pirates, who got three hits from Kevin Newman, were playing for just the third time in nine days.

They had a three-game series at St. Louis postponed last week because of the Cardinals’ COVID-19 outbreak. Pittsburgh then split two games at Cincinnati before the last two games of the scheduled series were called off because a Reds player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Pirates also had a regularly scheduled off day Monday.

“I would say it’s probably more challenging mentally,” catcher Jacob Stallings said of the uneven schedule. “It’s been obviously a very weird season and continues to be a weird season.”

SHORT STARTS

Carrasco needed 91 pitches to get through 4 1/3 innings. He gave up three runs, five hits and three walks while striking out five.

Pittsburgh rookie JT Brubaker went just three innings and allowed three runs on three hits and three walks in his second career start.

ROSTER MOVES

Indians: Perez was activated from the injury list, C Sandy Leon was placed on the family emergency leave list and OF Greg Allen was recalled from the alternate training site in Eastlake, Ohio.

Allen takes the roster spot of OF Oscar Mercado, who was optioned Monday to the alternate site. Mercado hit just .111 in 17 games and lost his starting center fielder’s job to OF Delino DeShields.

Pirates: RHPs Tyler Bashlor and Nick Mears were recalled from the alternate training site in Altoona, Pennsylvania, RHP Cody Ponce was optioned there and RHP Yacksel Rios was placed on the 10-day IL.

Bashlor was acquired from the New York Mets for cash considerations Aug. 2. He made 24 relief appearances for the Mets each of the past two seasons.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: Perez, the AL Gold Glove catcher last season, had been out since July 29 with a strained right shoulder. … Reyes was back in the lineup after getting hit on the left wrist by a pitch Sunday in a win at Detroit and leaving the game.

Pirates: Rios is sidelined because of right shoulder inflammation.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Aaron Civale (2-2, 3.60) starts Wednesday night in the middle game of the three-game series. He won his previous start Friday at Detroit, giving up four runs in six innings.

Pirates: LHP Steven Brault (0-0, 5.14) will make his first start since Aug. 9.

Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana watches his three-run home run clear the left-field foul pole during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Bell watches his two-run double off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar