Santiago, Carry lead Kent St. past Bowling Green 76-68

1 hour ago
Giovanni Santiago scored 18 points as Kent State topped Bowling Green 76-68

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Giovanni Santiago had 18 points as Kent State got past Bowling Green 76-68 on Tuesday night.

Sincere Carry added 17 points for the Golden Flashes, while Andrew Garcia chipped in 16. Carry also had seven rebounds, while Garcia posted eight rebounds.

Justyn Hamilton had seven rebounds for Kent State (14-9, 9-4 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory.

Daeqwon Plowden had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons (12-12, 5-8). Matiss Kulackovskis added 14 points. Samari Curtis had 12 points.

Joe Reece, the Falcons' second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

The Golden Flashes, who beat Bowling Green 91-83 on Jan. 29, swept the season series with the Falcons.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

