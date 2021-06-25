Santillan gets 1st victory, hit to lead Reds past Braves 5-3

The Braves used six pitchers on the night.

The Reds were clinging to a 2-1 lead when Castellanos delivered the big blow, his two-run blast off Luke Jackson in the seventh. Castellanos drove in four runs.

Ozzie Albies hit a solo home run off Tejay Antone in the eighth.

TRAINERS ROOM

Braves: OF Ronald Acuna Jr. was out of the lineup for the second straight day with a stiff back. “He's still sore,” Snitker said. “They worked on him today. Hopefully he'll be back in there tomorrow. It's a day-to-day thing.” Acuna was scratched from his start Wednesday.

Reds: RHP Sonny Gray was scratched from his rehab start Thursday at Triple-A Louisville after he woke up with a sore back Wednesday morning. Gray, on the 10-day injured list since June 9 with a right groin injury, had his start pushed back to Saturday.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez (3-1, 3.86 ERA) makes his sixth major-league appearance after becoming the 19th pitcher in Reds franchise history with at least three wins in his first four starts since Tom Shearn in 2007. The Braves will counter with left-hander Drew Smyly (0-1, 4.70 ERA) who'll be making his 13th start.

—

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cincinnati Reds' Tony Santillan hits a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Cincinnati, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos watches after he hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Cincinnati, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits an RBI-single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Cincinnati, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Atlanta Braves' Jesse Chavez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos watches as he hits an RBI-sacrifice fly during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Cincinnati, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster