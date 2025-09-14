Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Beaver Eastern 49, Clinton Co., Ky. 8
Burton Berkshire 43, Garfield Hts. Trinity 6
Day. Belmont 26, Cin. Gamble Montessori 8
Day. Thurgood Marshall 30, Cin. Woodward 7
Foxfire 40, Day. Stivers 38, OT
Fremont St. Joseph 42, Southington Chalker 0
Hunting Valley University 36, E. Cle. Shaw 26
Ironton 55, Canisius, N.Y. 21
Muskegon, Mich. 15, Garfield Hts. 8
Sandusky St. Mary 42, Stryker 0
Sebring McKinley 34, Oregon Stritch 8
St. Paris Graham 67, Urbana 47
Youngs. East 46, Warren JFK 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Local movie production to hold premiere at Dayton Art Institute
2
40 local high school students have been named National Merit...
3
OVI checkpoint scheduled tonight in West Chester Twp.
4
Serve City needs your help as number of those in need in Hamilton is...
5
Miami University Marching Band to play at Bengals game this Sunday