Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 55, Dola Hardin Northern 37

Ashland Mapleton 42, New London 16

Attica Seneca E. 42, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 30

Bluffton 47, Arcadia 11

Caldwell 51, Stewart Federal Hocking 47

Cardington-Lincoln 56, Fredericktown 28

Cin. Princeton 57, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42

Cory-Rawson 69, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 24

Creston Norwayne 41, Massillon Tuslaw 28

Defiance Ayersville 42, Montpelier 28

Dresden Tri-Valley 66, Philo 39

Elyria Cath. 51, N. Olmsted 10

Franklin 41, Carlisle 35

Ft. Loramie 55, Versailles 22

Jackson 30, Chillicothe 29

Mansfield Sr. 46, Mansfield Madison 34

Mason 70, Hamilton 29

Middletown Madison Senior 32, Brookville 26

Miller City 35, Liberty Center 25

New Lexington 60, Coshocton 15

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 52, Carey 27

Newark Cath. 52, Heath 50

Oberlin Firelands 54, Lorain 23

Painesville Harvey 44, Chardon 42

Piketon 62, W. Union 41

Powell Olentangy Liberty 58, Lewis Center Olentangy 34

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 44, Richmond Edison 39

W. Chester Lakota W. 53, Cin. Colerain 52

Warren Howland 53, Youngs. Chaney High School 10

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 12

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’
2
Cincinnati Children’s: ‘Our system is under stress’ due to COVID-19 and
3
Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown
4
Police: TikTok challenge threat toward ‘MHS’ is not Monroe High School...
5
Virtual learning to continue at 2 Tecumseh schools after water main...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top