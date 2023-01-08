Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beachwood 87, Painesville Harvey 62
Cle. Horizon Science 65, Ashtabula St. John 60
Cuyahoga Hts. 59, Mantua Crestwood 53
Delphos St. John's 48, Lima Shawnee 35
Delta 47, Stryker 37
Eastlake North 61, Kirtland 54
Johnstown Northridge 62, Johnstown 53
Lima Cent. Cath. 71, Lima Perry 52
Mt. Orab Western Brown 62, Milford 54
Newark 52, Mt. Vernon 45
Richmond Edison 69, Bridgeport 37
Van Buren 60, Dola Hardin Northern 43
Conotton Valley Tournament=
Bowerston Conotton Valley 47, Beallsville 46
The Challenge=
Cols. Independence 60, Grove City Cent. Crossing 48
Gahanna Lincoln 71, Cols. Walnut Ridge 61
South 50, Thomas Worthington 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Resolution says Ohio House Republicans who voted against Merrin should...
2
Longtime Springfield butcher shot to death: ‘This hits home,’ chief...
3
Rivinius named Miami University’s vice president, chief marketing...
4
Family concerned Hamilton man missing in Mexico was abducted
5
Son faces charges after Clark County father stabbed