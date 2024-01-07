BreakingNews
Left lane blocked on State Route 4 to I-75 northbound due to crash

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 42, Circleville Logan Elm 33

Barberton 59, Chardon NDCL 51

Bowerston Conotton Valley 51, Beallsville 19

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 87, Mowrystown Whiteoak 51

Dexter, Mich. 60, Tol. Woodward 46

Geneva 91, Conneaut 64

Hilliard Bradley 65, South 35

Independence 75, Fairview 66

Johnstown 58, Utica 48

Lynchburg-Clay 38, Bainbridge Paint Valley 35

Mantua Crestwood 65, Kirtland 59

Mogadore 79, Cortland Maplewood 67

Mt. Orab Western Brown 43, Chillicothe 27

Orange 69, Beachwood 49

Pickerington N. 67, Cols. Eastmoor 34

Stryker 43, Delta 39

Wickliffe 55, Burton Berkshire 51

Worthington Kilbourne 50, Cols. Linden-McKinley 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Trenton restaurant closes after less than one year
2
Fast food chain McDonald’s coming to New Carlisle
3
Memorial Hall: A history of Dayton’s historic venue as it turns 114
4
Springfield man sentenced in 2011 murder of 87-year-old Urbana man
5
Former FedEx driver charged with stealing $40K in electronics from...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top