Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 61, Conneaut 39
Andover Pymatuning Valley 61, Conneaut Area, Pa. 39
Archbold 57, Metamora Evergreen 35
Attica Seneca E. 61, Bucyrus 11
Baltimore Liberty Union 37, Hebron Lakewood 36
Bishop Watterson 48, Bishop Hartley 44
Bristol 54, Vienna Mathews 38
Bryan 47, Liberty Center 18
Cardington-Lincoln 46, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 37
Carrollton 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 48
Cols. DeSales 48, Zanesville 37
Columbus Grove 73, Pandora-Gilboa 28
Cortland Lakeview 44, Struthers 30
Cory-Rawson 56, Lima Perry 22
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Cle. St. Joseph 52
Defiance Ayersville 59, Sherwood Fairview 49
Delaware Christian 33, Mansfield Temple Christian 21
Findlay 65, Ashland 43
Fredericktown 47, Newark Licking Valley 37
Granville Christian 47, Shekinah Christian 12
Holgate 40, Gorham Fayette 19
Howard E. Knox 40, Morral Ridgedale 37
Hudson WRA 49, Gahanna Cols. Academy 35
LaGrange Keystone 54, Independence 27
Lakeside Danbury 48, Tiffin Calvert 25
Lima Shawnee 60, Harrod Allen E. 52
Marion Pleasant 56, Mt. Gilead 33
N. Baltimore 32, McComb 29
Napoleon 29, Tol. St. Ursula 27
Navarre Fairless 54, Sugarcreek Garaway 38
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50, Bucyrus Wynford 26
Newark Cath. 54, Bishop Ready 38
Newton Local 47, Milton-Union 40
Old Fort 44, New Riegel 36
Parma Hts. Holy Name 38, Fairview 27
Paulding 48, Haviland Wayne Trace 30
Perry 54, Gates Mills Hawken 50
Perrysburg 44, Tol. Whitmer 36
Pioneer N. Central 36, Edon 34
Sarahsville Shenandoah 61, Lore City Buckeye Trail 48
Southington Chalker 54, Sebring McKinley 43
Sparta Highland 40, Utica 36
St. Clairsville 58, Zanesville Maysville 41
Sycamore Mohawk 39, Carey 18
Sylvania Northview 58, Bowling Green 23
Upper Sandusky 40, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 34
Vermilion 55, Wellington 26
W. Unity Hilltop 65, Stryker 42
Warren Howland 58, Madison 52
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 50, Sandusky Perkins 42
Willard 46, Sandusky 32
Worthington Christian 44, Ashville Teays Valley 32
Youngs. Ursuline 52, Can. Cent. Cath. 47
Zanesville W. Muskingum 45, McConnelsville Morgan 44
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Akr. North 75, Akr. Hoban 11
Aurora 59, Chardon 56
Can. McKinley 69, Austintown Fitch 29
Canfield 53, Warren Harding 18
Cle. Hay 66, Akr. Firestone 29
Massillon Perry 61, Massillon 21
Mayfield 64, Akr. Ellet 46
Medina 55, Twinsburg 19
Mentor 42, Painesville Riverside 38
Parma Normandy 64, N. Olmsted 34
Wadsworth 30, Barberton 25, OT
Warren Howland 58, Middletown Madison Senior 52
Willoughby S. 56, Marietta 50
Youngs. Boardman 49, Kent Roosevelt 46
Region 2=
Amherst Steele 46, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 16
Avon Lake 58, Cle. John Adams 14
Berea-Midpark 68, Cle. John Marshall 6
Brunswick 77, Garfield Hts. 25
Grafton Midview 71, Cle. Max Hayes 7
Lakewood 46, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 37
Lorain 53, Elyria 47
N. Ridgeville 66, Maple Hts. 19
N. Royalton 48, Parma 30
Region 4=
Beavercreek 67, Riverside Stebbins 27
Bellbrook 73, Piqua 29
Cin. Princeton 78, Cin. Western Hills 7
Lebanon 46, Cin. Colerain 30
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 48, Seton 40
Loveland 49, Oxford Talawanda 36
Sidney 52, New Carlisle Tecumseh 37
Region I=
Stow-Munroe Falls 69, Ashtabula Lakeside 9
Division II=
Region 8=
Bishop Fenwick 41, Hamilton Ross 37
Cin. Indian Hill 56, Cin. Wyoming 26
Cin. McNicholas 51, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 50
Cin. Summit Country Day 66, Cin. Shroder 13
Eaton 44, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 40
Germantown Valley View 42, Cin. Mt. Healthy 40
Goshen 48, Cin. Woodward 32
Hamilton Badin 65, Middletown Madison Senior 30
Kettering Alter 60, Day. Ponitz Tech. 19
Tipp City Tippecanoe 57, Spring. NW 34
Trotwood-Madison 56, Greenville 34
Region 12=
Cin. Madeira 39, Reading 27
Division III=
Region 11=
Albany Alexander 52, S. Point 46
Belmont Union Local 79, Rayland Buckeye 20
Beverly Ft. Frye 42, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 26
Ironton Rock Hill 60, Piketon 45
Lynchburg-Clay 59, Reedsville Eastern 53
Nelsonville-York 49, McDermott Scioto NW 27
New Lexington 54, Crooksville 33
Portsmouth W. 66, W. Union 27
Proctorville Fairland 74, Chillicothe Zane Trace 32
Sardinia Eastern Brown 60, Stewart Federal Hocking 12
Region 12=
Anna 36, Lewistown Indian Lake 22
Camden Preble Shawnee 66, Versailles 55
Carlisle 37, Tipp City Bethel 31
Cin. Finneytown 53, Blanchester 34
Cin. Mariemont 39, Bethel-Tate 12
New Paris National Trail 67, New Lebanon Dixie 35
Williamsburg 63, Cin. Taft 35
Division IV=
Region 15=
Beaver Eastern 65, Manchester 29
Belpre 58, Corning Miller 39
New Boston Glenwood 49, Portsmouth Sciotoville 12
Racine Southern 50, Portsmouth Clay 41
Region 16=
Botkins 56, Mechanicsburg 52
Felicity-Franklin 38, RULH 26
Ft. Loramie 90, Ansonia 11
Legacy Christian 65, Cin. College Prep. 12
Russia 63, Sidney Lehman 16
Union City Mississinawa Valley 47, Sidney Fairlawn 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Manchester vs. Akr. Firestone, ccd.
Arlington vs. Van Buren, ccd.
Copley vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, ccd.
Danville vs. W. Lafayette Ridgewood, ccd.
Massillon vs. Can. Glenoak, ccd.
Reynoldsburg vs. Shaker Hts. Laurel, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/