Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antwerp 55, Edon 18

Archbold 60, Napoleon 55, OT

Arlington 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 55

Austintown Fitch 58, Sharpsville, Pa. 40

Avon 49, Lorain 45

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 62, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 59

Bishop Ready 66, Cols. Patriot Prep 25

Cambridge 67, Philo 42

Cameron, W.Va. 57, Wellsville 53, OT

Can. Glenoak 59, Youngs. Boardman 34

Can. McKinley 58, Thomas Worthington 47

Carlisle 49, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 34

Castalia Margaretta 68, Monroeville 43

Chagrin Falls 62, Chardon NDCL 61

Chagrin Falls Kenston 73, Painesville Riverside 70

Cin. Country Day 51, Milford 39

Cle. John Adams 55, Cle. Benedictine 52

Clyde 69, Port Clinton 49

Cols. Africentric 65, Cols. Beechcroft 58

Convoy Crestview 49, Defiance Tinora 40

Delphos Jefferson 74, Elida 65, OT

Dola Hardin Northern 49, Cory-Rawson 36

Dover 70, Morgantown, W.Va. 54

Dresden Tri-Valley 64, New Lexington 32

E. Liverpool 60, St. Clairsville 57

Findlay 80, Tiffin Columbian 42

Franklin 84, Brookville 37

Ft. Jennings 33, Pandora-Gilboa 31

Gahanna Lincoln 55, Medina 49

Garrettsville Garfield 69, Newton Falls 63

Gates Mills Gilmour 81, Warren JFK 50

Georgetown 66, Sardinia Eastern Brown 54

Granville Christian 58, Shekinah Christian 51

Greenwich S. Cent. 58, Bellevue 41

Hartville Lake Center Christian 80, Mansfield Christian 62

Heartland Christian 79, Canfield S. Range 76

Hicksville 66, W. Unity Hilltop 36

Howard E. Knox 44, Morral Ridgedale 34

Hudson 62, Struthers 57

Hudson WRA 66, Gahanna Cols. Academy 27

Ironton 54, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 35

Jackson 54, S. Point 47

Jackson Center 51, DeGraff Riverside 31

Jeromesville Hillsdale 75, New London 61

Kettering Alter 79, Day. Meadowdale 45

Kinsman Badger 71, Warren Champion 55

Kirtland 61, Painesville Harvey 44

Lima Shawnee 61, Haviland Wayne Trace 55

Lima Sr. 67, Tol. St. John's 42

Lima Temple Christian 51, Ada 44

Marion Elgin 62, Fredericktown 40

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 65, Carey 52

Metamora Evergreen 53, Gorham Fayette 51

Middletown 60, W. Chester Lakota W. 52, OT

Miller City 58, Columbus Grove 51

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 74, Hanoverton United 68

Northside Christian 74, Liberty Christian, Mo. 45

Oak Harbor 66, Gibsonburg 43

Orange 72, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 34

Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Lexington 40

Paulding 53, Bryan 40

Pioneer N. Central 77, Edgerton 71

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 50, Houston 41

Rocky River Lutheran W. 62, Cuyahoga Hts. 48

Rootstown 56, Atwater Waterloo 54

S. Webster 68, Beaver Eastern 61

Salem 66, Carrollton 54

Sandusky Perkins 67, Norwalk St. Paul 49

Seaman N. Adams 45, Minford 44

Sebring McKinley 49, Cortland Maplewood 36

Shadyside 62, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 54

Spencerville 52, Rockford Parkway 39

Spring. Shawnee 50, Plain City Jonathan Alder 46

St. Marys Memorial 65, Ft. Loramie 42

Tol. St. Francis 62, DeKalb, Ind. 57, OT

Uniontown Lake 69, Canfield 45

Wauseon 46, Pettisville 34

Williamsport Westfall 52, Chillicothe Unioto 47

Youngs. Liberty 60, Columbiana Crestview 56

Youngs. Ursuline 56, Louisville Aquinas 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kenton vs. Bluffton, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

